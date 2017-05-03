House approves $1-trillion bipartisan spending bill as GOP scrambles for votes on Obamacare repeal

Congress pushed forward a sweeping spending bill Wednesday, a rare bipartisan accord to keep the government running for the remainder of the 2017 fiscal year.

But Republicans had a tougher time trying to salvage their Obamacare overhaul with a last-minute fix to gain votes.

President Trump initially criticized the $1-trillion spending package for failing to include his administration’s priorities, but the House easily approved the funding measure, 309 to 118. The Senate was expected to swiftly follow, ahead of a Friday deadline when a current stopgap funding bill expires.

The package boosts defense spending by $12.5 billion, half of what the president wanted. It provides extra money for medical research, disaster relief and the effort to salvage a coal miners pension fund that was a top priority of both Democrats and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Congress declined to provide money to build Trump’s promised wall on the border with Mexico after lawmakers from both parties bristled at the expenditure, especially because Trump had insisted on the campaign trail that Mexico would pay for it. Instead, Congress settled on $1.5 billion in surveillance and other security measures, still the largest expenditure on the southwestern border in years.

Trump’s initial criticism of the hard-fought compromise put him at odds with Republican leadership in Congress, who welcomed the deal as an important accomplishment that eases fears of a government shutdown until the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

“When you look at the bill, there's a lot of good conservative wins here,” said House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.).

On Wednesday, the White House said Trump now agrees that the bill is a good deal for Americans.

Democrats used their leverage, providing votes necessary to overcome a split among Republican lawmakers and pass the measure.

On the healthcare bill, the White House was working anxiously to close a deal ahead of a possible vote Thursday.

Trump was calling lawmakers who were wavering, and threw his support to a new amendment that aims to win back centrist Republicans worried that patients with preexisting conditions will lose coverage under the GOP bill, the American Health Care Act.

Reps. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Billy Long (R-Mo.), who had voiced opposition to the bill, reversed course and said they would support the measure after convincing Trump to back their plan for an additional $8 billion to help pay for coverage in state high-risk pools for uninsurable consumers.

Their support appeared to be bringing a trickle of other centrists on board. "With this addition that we brought to the president, sold him on, an hourlong meeting, we're both 'yeses' on the bill," Long told reporters afterward at the White House.

Still, in the face of opposition from Democrats, Ryan can lose no more than about 22 votes, and the bill has been teetering on collapse amid pressure to vote before lawmakers break Thursday for weeklong recess.

Leaders appeared to be picking up support one lawmaker at a time as they tried to reach the 216 needed for passage.

For example, after leaders won support from conservative holdout Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) by promising him a future vote on a proposal to undo the so-called McCarran-Ferguson law, a longstanding ban on selling insurance across state lines. That also flipped Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) to the “lean yes” column.

“It’s a big deal,” said King.

The latest proposal to add $8 billion over five years to help states’ high-risk plans seeks to address a consistent criticism that these plans were historically underfunded and could never meet the demand for coverage from sick people who could not get commercial insurance on their own.

But it was quickly dismissed as inadequate by many healthcare experts and advocates for patients.

“This is like building a bridge less than one-quarter of the way across a river,” former Families USA director and longtime patient advocate Ron Pollack noted in a tweet. “Anyone driving a car to the other side will still drown!”

Republicans who already oppose their party's healthcare overhaul as insufficient in repealing and replacing Obamacare said leaders were desperate to pass the bill and move on.

"The AHCA is like a kidney stone — the House doesn't care what happens to it, as long as they can pass it," tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who is opposed to the measure.

Caption Protest music in the era of Trump Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Caption Protest music in the era of Trump Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Music and American politics have a long intertwined history. Dating as far back as the colonial 18th century, to the 1940s and '50s and Woody Guthrie, to the tumultuous 1960s, musicians have responded to the times with music. In light of the election of President Trump, musicians across multiple genres are once again responding to the political climate. Caption L.A. riots: 25 years later Los Angeles area authors, journalists and officials recount the days after the verdicts in the Rodney King beating case and discuss the impact on L.A. communities and where the city still has to go. Los Angeles area authors, journalists and officials recount the days after the verdicts in the Rodney King beating case and discuss the impact on L.A. communities and where the city still has to go. Caption White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is under fire for saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared to forget about the Holocaust when he compared Adolph Hitler with Syrian President Bashar Assad, saying Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during a cringe-worthy televised briefing with reporters on Tuesday. He later clarified his answer. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer appeared to forget about the Holocaust when he compared Adolph Hitler with Syrian President Bashar Assad, saying Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons" during a cringe-worthy televised briefing with reporters on Tuesday. He later clarified his answer. Caption Opposing views on refugees in Montana In Montana's Flathead Valley, where some of the state's most liberal and conservative communities sit side by side, the national debate over refugees and Trump's travel ban has taken on added significance as refugees are being resettled in the state. In Montana's Flathead Valley, where some of the state's most liberal and conservative communities sit side by side, the national debate over refugees and Trump's travel ban has taken on added significance as refugees are being resettled in the state. Caption School in Calexico draws majority of its students from across the border Of the Christian school’s roughly 300 students, about 85% are Mexican citizens. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) Of the Christian school’s roughly 300 students, about 85% are Mexican citizens. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

lisa.mascaro@latimes.com

@LisaMascaro

ALSO

As latest Obamacare repeal effort fades, Republicans wonder what happened