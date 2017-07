CAPTION

Senate Republicans' plans to repeal and replace Obamacare have collapsed. Former USC med school dean Carmen Puliafito is on leave and no longer seeing patients following a Times investigation into his drug abuse. Activists have declared war against a growing number of Boyle Heights art galleries. After 27 years, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is still a hit.

Credits: Alex J. Berliner, Gary Coronado, Getty, KTLA