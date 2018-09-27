Live updates: Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify on sexual assault allegations

California professor Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will testify before senators at 7 a.m. In a prepared statement, Ford said that she is “no one’s pawn” and that an alleged 1982 sexual assault by Kavanaugh has “been seared into my memory and ... haunted me episodically as an adult.” “This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life,” she said. “I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me." Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.