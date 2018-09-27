Much has been made of “optics” leading up to the Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford hearing Thursday. In particular, if the visual of an all-male line-up of Republican senators questioning a lone female accuser on national television might echo the ugliness of the 1991 Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearing.

A replay of the Hill grilling wouldn’t just look bad for Republicans, but disastrous in the #MeToo era, and a month before the mid-terms. Their solution was to bring in a woman, outside counsel Rachel Mitchell, to ask the tough questions of Ford who claimed Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge sexually assaulted her in 1982 when she was 15 at a high school house party.

But before Mitchell was introduced, Sen. Chuck Grassley set a defensive tone in his opening remarks, despite a few conciliatory words at the onset of the hearing’s first hour. “I hope my colleagues will join me in a show of civility” he said. But he spent the next 10 minutes or so asking why it took long for Dr. Ford’s claims to be brought forward, how badly the Democrats handled the allegations and calling her initial outreach “secret” rather than confidential.