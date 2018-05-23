Jared Kushner is finally granted a White House security clearance after downgrade

Jared Kushner has received his full security clearance after more than a year of delay and controversy, removing a hurdle to his continued service as a key advisor to President Trump, his father-in-law.
Kushner lost his access to top-secret intelligence in February, an embarassing setback for a senior White House official who had become accustomed to highly classified briefings and working on sensitive international issues.
The change came during a political firestorm over Rob Porter, Trump's staff secretary, who had kept his own job even though he was unable to get a permanent clearance because of allegations he had physically abused his ex-wives.
Now Kushner has been returned to his previous high-level status — and on a permanent basis, according to his lawyer.
"His application was properly submitted, reviewed by career officials, and went through the normal process," attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement. "Having completed these processes, Mr. Kushner is looking forward to continuing the work the president has asked him to do."
Kushner's access to highly classified intelligence was a source of criticism because he repeatedly amended his disclosure reports, complicating the vetting process and raising questions about whether he was trying to hide some of his sprawling business interests or contacts with Russians and other foreigners.
Kushner has faced questioning from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is investigating whether anyone from Trump's team conspired with Russians to influence the 2016 election.
"He has continued this complete cooperation, providing a large number of documents and sitting for hours of interviews with congressional committees and providing numerous documents and sitting for two interviews with the Office of Special Counsel," Lowell said. "In each occasion, he answered all questions asked and did whatever he could to expedite the conclusion of all the investigation."
Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump, the president's daugther, who is also a White House advisor.
