Mueller raised possibility of presidential subpoena in meeting with Trump's legal team

In the wake of the testy March 5 meeting, Mueller's team agreed to provide the president's lawyers with more specific information about the subjects that prosecutors wished to discuss with the president. With those details in hand, Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow compiled a list of 49 questions that the team believed the president would be asked, according to three of the four people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk publicly. The New York Times first reported the existence of the list.