Trump's choice for nation's cyberchief faces Senate vetting as digital threats multiply

The Senate Intelligence Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on Thursday for Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone, President Trump's nominee to lead the secretive agency that conducts overseas surveillance and cyber-espionage around the globe.
If confirmed, the veteran Army officer would replace Adm. Michael S. Rogers as director of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command. The double-hatted job means he works for both the Pentagon and the intelligence community.
The shift in command comes as the U.S. government, financial institutions and crucial infrastructure face a growing daily onslaught of digital threats from Russia, North Korea and other foreign adversaries, as well as individual hackers.
Rogers has led the NSA since 2014 and is retiring. Unlike most other intelligence agencies, the NSA traditionally is run by a senior military officer.
The job would place Nakasone at the helm of a sprawling U.S. digital warfare and espionage infrastructure that is responsible for intercepting foreign communications, protecting U.S. government secrets and disrupting adversaries' online activity.
Nakasone grew up in Minnesota and has served at Army posts in South Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan. He currently leads cyber-operations for the Army.
During his March 1 confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Nakasone said the U.S. had strengthened its digital capabilities in recent years after a series of high-profile digital attacks by North Korea, Russia and other adversaries.
"I've also seen cyberthreats to our nation grow exponentially and adapt just as quickly, from adversaries conducting exploitation of our network, to the harnessing of social media platforms for false messaging, to targeting our elections, to destructive attacks," he told the committee.
The U.S. intelligence community has concluded that a Russian-backed intelligence operation hacked and leaked e-mails from the Democratic National Committee and officials in Hillary Clinton's campaign during the 2016 presidential race as part of the Kremlin's effort to undermine her and help Donald Trump win the White House.
It also used stolen identities, digital bots and social media posts as part of the operation, according to a recent federal indictment that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III obtained against 13 Russians and three Russian companies.
Trump announced last year that he wanted to elevate cyber-operations at the Pentagon, placing them on equal footing with other major military commands such as U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for U.S. military operations across the Middle East and Afghanistan.
In addition, national security officials are considering splitting the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, both of which are headquartered at Ft. Meade near Baltimore. The Obama administration established Cyber Command in 2009 to organize offensive digital operations for the military.
Trump has faced criticism for not reacting more forcefully to the Russian meddling in the 2016 race. Rogers told senators this month that Trump had not directed the NSA to take more aggressive actions to counter Russia.
"I believe that President Putin has clearly come to the conclusion that, there's little price to pay here and therefore I can continue this activity," he told the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Nakasone also has suggested that the U.S. should be more aggressive with its digital operations.
"Our adversaries have not seen our response in sufficient detail to change their behavior," he said.
Twitter: @chrismegerian
ALSO