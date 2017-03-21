Welcome to the GOP's Obamacare war room: coffee and pastries not included

Each weekday morning, groggy aides pile into House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s conference room and suit up for battle.

No pastries. Bring your own coffee. The niceties are limited.

The sunny space belies the daunting work as the Capitol office is transformed into a Republican war room for the GOP’s Obamacare overhaul.

Passage of the GOP's American Health Care Act is the first — and perhaps biggest — legislative test for President Trump and the Republican majority in Congress.

The war room’s job is to keep Republicans marching ahead on their campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“This is obviously going to be a huge lift for us,” said one Republican leadership aide, granted anonymity to discuss the private meetings. “We all need to be on the same page. Our teams need to be in sync.”

That job got tougher after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected 24 million more Americans will be uninsured if the bill passes — essentially wiping out the gains made by Obamacare.

The GOP’s Obamacare bill already faced stiff resistance, particularly from within the ranks of Republicans, which was partly why McCarthy assembled the top GOP aides for the morning confab.

Such strategy sessions are not unusual for a party trying to push a legislative priority across the finish line. In fact, Senate Democrats have operated a perpetual war room on the other end of the Capitol for the past decade.

But this latest effort from McCarthy, the Bakersfield Republican, could not come quickly enough.

Every morning, aides from the White House and Republican leadership hash out the opportunities — and obstacles — as they try to push the bill through the House.

Trump’s team arrives from one side of Pennsylvania Avenue; Speaker Paul D. Ryan’s staff comes from the other. The GOP whip’s office, which will be in charge of counting votes, joins, as do other GOP leadership offices.

The aides go over talking points, take stock of supporters versus detractors and set the media message for a day of interviews and TV appearances.

“It allows everyone to start the day on the same page,” said another GOP aide involved in the meeting.

McCarthy launched the war room earlier this month to coincide with the rollout of the Republican bill.

On Tuesday, after Republicans made changes to the bill to attract more votes, the war room prepared for battle.

Caption FBI Director James B. Comey on investigation FBI Director James B. Comey confirms his agency is investigating possible cooperation between Russia and Trump campaign associates. FBI Director James B. Comey confirms his agency is investigating possible cooperation between Russia and Trump campaign associates. Caption FBI Director James B. Comey on investigation FBI Director James B. Comey confirms his agency is investigating possible cooperation between Russia and Trump campaign associates. FBI Director James B. Comey confirms his agency is investigating possible cooperation between Russia and Trump campaign associates. Caption FBI Director James B. Comey on Trump's wiretap claims FBI Director James B. Comey comments on President Trump's assertions that President Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. FBI Director James B. Comey comments on President Trump's assertions that President Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower. Caption What happened to Ivanka? The liberal hope of the Trump administration remains silent While she may have softened President Trump’s view on equal pay for women and childcare for working mothers, he's pushed conservative measures on other issues. While she may have softened President Trump’s view on equal pay for women and childcare for working mothers, he's pushed conservative measures on other issues. Caption California farm worker shortage tests the theory that immigrants steal jobs The flow of labor began drying up when President Obama tightened the border. Now President Trump is promising to deport more people, raid more companies and build a wall on the southern border. That has made California farms a proving ground for the Trump team’s theory that by cutting off the flow of immigrants they will free up more jobs for American-born workers and push up their wages. The flow of labor began drying up when President Obama tightened the border. Now President Trump is promising to deport more people, raid more companies and build a wall on the southern border. That has made California farms a proving ground for the Trump team’s theory that by cutting off the flow of immigrants they will free up more jobs for American-born workers and push up their wages. Caption President Trump's budget calls for deep cuts The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall. The Trump administration proposes dramatic cuts to the State, health and education departments while ramping up defense spending and $4 billion for construction of a border wall.

White House aides who wrote Trump's travel ban see it as just the start »

How the Senate's once-revered traditions are falling victim to partisan divide »

lisa.mascaro@latimes.com

@LisaMascaro

ALSO

Millions more would be uninsured under GOP healthcare plan, independent analysis shows

Obamacare overhaul faces resistance in Congress from right and left

He might not call it 'Trumpcare,' but the president will probably own any Obamacare replacement

More coverage of Congress

More coverage of politics and the White House