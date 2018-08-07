Ohio voters head to the polls in a toss-up contest, a last dress rehearsal for the midterm election

In Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, a former state legislator with backing from labor unions and women’s groups, has an unquestionably liberal record. But hers wasn’t the hand that Sen. Bernie Sanders clasped on Sunday at a campaign rally in Detroit. Instead, the Vermont independent touted the progressive credentials of Abdul El-Sayed, the 33-year-old former chief of the city’s health department, who has run determinedly to Whitmer’s left.