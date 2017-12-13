Rod Rosenstein, No. 2 official at Justice Department, is expected to face grilling by House Judiciary Committee

Ever since Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in March, no Justice Department official has been more important to the case than Rod Rosenstein.

As the deputy attorney general, the No. 2 position at Justice, Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III as special counsel and he has the sole authority to fire him.

The role has placed Rosenstein under immense political pressure, and on Wednesday he’ll face questions from the House Judiciary Committee at a time when Republicans are raising doubts about Mueller’s investigation.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Republicans on the committee have raised growing questions about whether Mueller’s team has shown partisan leanings.

“I am very troubled by the recent controversy surrounding staff assigned to the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election,” said Rep. Robert W. Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican who is chairman of the committee.

The committee sharply questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray last week, particularly about Mueller’s decision to reassign an agent away from the Russia investigation in July. The agent, Peter Strzok, had sent what could be considered anti-Trump text messages to a colleague.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said he was disappointed that the special counsel’s office didn’t disclose the transfer until months later. He denied accusations from Democrats that Republicans were trying to obscure Mueller’s investigation into the Trump administration.

“If anyone is obscuring anything, it’s the Justice Department and the FBI,” he said.

Some Republicans say another special counsel is needed to investigate the Department of Justice, a request that Trump’s legal team echoed on Tuesday.

"The conflicts of interest here and the impropriety is a very serious concern,” Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s personal lawyers.

