Trump’s team: A network of ties to Russia

The FBI is investigating possible coordination between people associated with the Trump campaign and Russian authorities during the 2016 election. The U.S. intelligence community has said it is confident that the Russian government directed hacking operations and “intended to interfere with the U.S. election process.” Here are some of the high-profile people who have been drawn into the investigation:

◯ = Has agreed to testify before Congress.