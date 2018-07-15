Bitcoin, malware and 'spearphishing' helped Russian agents hack Democratic Party computers in 2016 election

Lukashev’s team, called Unit 26165, used so-called spearphishing — ensnaring victims with emails that appear to be from known senders — and other tools to steal victims’ passwords and to penetrate the Democratic digital networks. They modified campaign websites to redirect visitors to a digital domain they had registered, actblues.com, which appeared to be a fundraising platform for the Democrats — but wasn’t. Later they erased digital logs in an attempt to hide their tracks.