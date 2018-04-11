House Speaker Paul Ryan won't seek reelection, a further blow to GOP majority

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) will not seek reelection in November, he told colleagues Wednesday, throwing an already fractious House into tumult and dealing another blow to Republican hopes of holding on to power in Congress.
"This morning Speaker Ryan shared with his colleagues that this will be his last year as a member of the House," Brendan Buck, counselor to the speaker, said in a statement released as Ryan met with House Republicans. "He will serve out his full term, run through the tape, and then retire in January."
The announcement comes as Republicans already face serious prospects of losing their majority in the House in this fall's midterm elections. Ryan has been a key fundraiser for Republican candidates, and his decision to call it quits is almost certain to be a demoralizing blow to the party's candidates and donors.
Ryan told GOP lawmakers that he wanted to step down in January, rather than run for reelection and risk not completing his full term, according to Rep. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.). "With Paul, what you see is what you get,'' Costello said.
Costello insisted Ryan's decision was not a reflection on Republican chances in November, rather it was a personal decision by the speaker to spend more time with his children.
Ryan told members "he had no idea what he's going to do," Costello said.
The speaker's move came less than three years after he took the leadership post as a compromise candidate following the resignation of Ohio Rep. John Boehner. Ryan's period as speaker will have been among the shortest in the past century.
Like Boehner's before him, Ryan's tenure was plagued by divisions within the GOP, some longstanding, others exacerbated by the election of President Trump, whom Ryan first opposed, then eventually made an uneasy peace with.
Ryan scored one major victory last year, playing a central role in pushing through a tax cut plan in December. In March, he was among the negotiators of a $1.3-trillion spending package that the president criticized but ultimately signed.
He suffered a major defeat, however, when Congress rejected a measure he strongly backed to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
And Ryan's other priorities, notably cutting back on Social Security and Medicare benefits to reduce long-term federal spending, were not popular even among many Republicans and were largely pushed aside by Trump.
Ryan criticized Trump during the campaign but accommodated him during his presidency, drawing fire for not speaking out against Trump's attacks on the FBI, the Justice Department and special counsel Robert S Mueller III.
Ryan, the party's vice presidential candidate in 2012, was 45 when he became speaker, the youngest to serve in that role since 1869.
