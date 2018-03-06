Advertisement

A timeline of Sam Nunberg's most bizarre comments during daylong interview blitz

By Jessica Schladebeck Chase Gaewski
| New York Daily News |
Mar 06, 2018 | 11:05 AM
Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg exits CNN News headquarters after being interviewed on the "Erin Burnett OutFront" television show in New York on March 5, 2018. (Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg came in like a lion and went out like a lamb in a string of explosive interviews during which he initially vowed to defy a grand jury subpoena in the Russia investigation.

But before his daylong media marathon wrapped Monday night, the 36-year-old New York native had seemingly conceded, telling the Associated Press he'd likely cooperate in Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The former Trump campaign advisor was ordered to turn over emails and other communications related to Trump and nine other people, setting him off on his media marathon. Here a few key moments amid his slew of appearances and interviews with CNN, MSNBC, the Washington Post, Vox and others.

  (New York Daily News)

Schladebeck and Gaewski write for the New York Daily News.
