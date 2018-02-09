Trump shifts meaning of 'Drain the Swamp' from ethics to anything he objects to

Etymologists trace "Drain the Swamp" — a metaphor for getting rid of disease-carrying mosquitoes — at least a century back. It has been used to rally Americans behind a variety of political causes: from stamping out capitalism on the far left to terrorism at the center to destroying big government on the right. The image is enriched by the legend that Washington is built over a swamp. It is not, at least mostly not, although it does get muggy in the summer.