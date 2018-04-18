Trump says talks with North Korea are already in high gear, tries to reassure Japan

Even so, Trump and Abe, who is facing heightened political troubles at home because of a land-sale scandal, have forged a strong bond. This is their fourth meeting since Trump was elected, and they speak on the phone frequently. As they sat down amid the gilded chandeliers of Trump's club for the first time Tuesday, the president and Abe exchanged smiles and talk of another round of golf, which has been the basis of their personal diplomacy.