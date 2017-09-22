In Alabama to boost a senator in next week's election, Trump detours to insult Kim Jong Un and defend himself

President Trump traveled to Alabama on Friday night to help out a Republican senator threatened by an insurgent GOP challenger. He departed having detailed a litany of woes of a president under siege.

The president continued his brash public feud with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, escalating the insults he has leveled at Kim this week but insisting, without details, that he would protect the American people from Kim’s wrath.

“Little Rocket Man,” Trump dismissively termed Kim.

Trump recounted the 2016 presidential contest as if it ended last week rather than more than 10 months ago, denying any Russian involvement in his victory. The potential cooperation between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government being investigated by a special counsel and House and Senate committees are simply a hoax, he said.

“No, Russia did not help me,” he said.

He expressed surprise at Sen. John McCain’s announcement that he would vote against the GOP Obamacare repeal plan — although the Arizona senator voted against the last one — but Trump insisted that eventually he would make good on that campaign promise to replace his predecessor’s signature achievement.

“It’s a little tougher without McCain’s vote, but we’re going to go back,” he said, although only eight days remain before the measure can no longer be passed in the Senate by a majority vote.

As for Sen. Luther Strange, the man Trump came to Huntsville to pull over the finish line in Tuesday’s special election? Trump repeatedly told his audience that Strange’s effort had been fading until Trump endorsed him. He asserted four times that Strange did not kowtow to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican leaders who have poured millions into Strange’s effort. And he suggested he would not be pleased if Strange lost.

“Again, I’m taking a big risk,” Trump said. “If Luther doesn’t make it, they’re going to go after me, Luther.”

Trump’s speech closed a whirlwind week that saw Trump battle with North Korea from the podium of the United Nations and witness the path to success of his repeal-and-replace effort narrow with McCain’s pledged no vote. It was not in Trump’s plan to end the week simply.

He unleashed a sprawling 85-minute cacophony of topics with what often seemed to be a chill anger — covering not only North Korea, Russia, healthcare and the Senate race, but also recent natural disasters, allegations that Hillary Clinton would have rounded up guns, the importance of loyalty, the national anthem protests by some NFL players, the league’s concern about concussions and the Senate filibuster rule. Often, the subject was himself.

“I feel like I’m from Alabama, frankly,” Trump said. “Isn’t it a little weird when a guy, who lives on Fifth Avenue in the most beautiful apartment you’ve ever seen, comes to Alabama and Alabama loves that guy? Crazy.”

The answer, he said, was shared values: “Those are the values that made this country. Those are the values that made this country great …. I understand those values.”

Repeatedly, the president used profanity to get his point across, but it was his remarks about the North Korean leader, who has been exchanging insults with Trump while his aides threaten a nuclear test in the Pacific, that were the most surprising of the night. Trump referred to Kim as “Rocket Man” first in a tweet Sunday and then Tuesday at the United Nations, a reference that U.S. officials had warned against.

We can’t have madmen out there shooting rockets all over the place — President Trump

“We can’t have madmen out there shooting rockets all over the place,” Trump said in Huntsville. “And by the way, Rocket Man should have been handled a long time ago. He should have been handled a long time ago by Clinton — I won’t mention the Republicans — by Obama …. This should have been handled 8 years ago and 4 years ago, and honestly, and 15 years ago and 20 years ago and 35 years ago. This shouldn’t be handled now, but I’m going to handle it because we have to handle it.”

Kim assumed power in North Korea in 2011 after the death of his father.

“Little Rocket Man, we’re going to do it because we really have no choice,” Trump went on, detailing the “calamity” that would occur with a test over the Pacific.

“Maybe something gets worked out and maybe it doesn’t,” he added. “But I can tell you one thing: You are protected, OK? You are protected. Nobody’s going to mess with our people. Nobody is going to play games. Nobody is going to put our people in that kind of danger.”

The Russian investigation may have been on Trump’s mind because of repeated developments this week centered on Trump’s one-time campaign manager Paul Manafort. He was not mentioned by the president on Friday, nor were the investigators.

Trump turned to the subject after describing at length his “awe-inspiring” electoral victory.

“I call it the Russian hoax, one of the great hoaxes,” he said, then interrupted himself: “Actually, that’s the thing. I was thinking about it that’s the thing that the Democrats did best. They lost the election and they didn’t know what happened, and they needed an excuse, so they said Russia.”

“Honestly, it’s the thing they did best. They did a rotten job of running but to convince people of this hoax, that was probably the thing they did best.”

Then, with some flair, he looked over the crowd and demanded: “Are there any Russians in the audience? I don’t see too many Russians. I didn’t see too many Russians in Pennsylvania” — the site of one of his surprise wins last November.

The visit to Alabama was calculated to transfer to Strange some of the popularity Trump has enjoyed in the state — and to tamp down divisions within the Republican Party that threaten to complicate the 2018 party primaries. The 6-foot-9 Strange, a former state attorney general, was appointed to the seat vacated earlier this year by Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions.