Trump feels 'amazingly alone,' and increasingly the world sees it

Foreign leaders had already viewed Trump's leadership with confusion, and in some cases concern, according to foreign diplomats, policy analysts and officials from prior administrations, who have long noted the frequent disconnect between Trump's rhetoric and the actions taken by his Cabinet and top advisors. The added assertions that he is being actively undermined have only intensified the administration's reputation for tumult and obsession with palace intrigue, said Mara Karlin, who worked for five secretaries of defense under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama, most recently as the Pentagon's top strategist.