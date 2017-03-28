Trump mutes his rejection of climate science, but his old tweets speak loudly

As President Trump moved to halt federal efforts against global warming on Tuesday, he avoided an important phrase: climate change.

It was the same story during his campaign for president. Trump rarely mentioned it.

When he pledged last May to withdraw the United States from the Paris treaty, a pact among nearly every nation on Earth to reduce the carbon emissions that cause global warming, it was one of the few occasions when Trump broached the topic.

Trump’s muted approach made political sense. To reject science is to risk alienating millions of moderate voters who support action to stop global warming.

But before Trump started running for president, he often bluntly attacked climate science. Some highlights from his Twitter feed:

