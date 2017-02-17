After bruising confirmation battle, Trump's EPA nominee Scott Pruitt expected to clear Senate vote

Donald Trump’s embattled nominee to run the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to get final approval from the Senate on Friday after withstanding a prolonged assault from environmentalists who warn he is a menace to clean air and water.

The likely approval of Oklahoma Atty. Gen. Scott Pruitt for the post exposed an internal rift in the Democratic Party as two senators from coal country signaled they would give their support to the longtime ally of the Koch brothers and unabashed climate-change skeptic.

The Pruitt nomination has been one of the most bitterly fought since Trump took office last month, pitting a crusader for fossil fuel interests who has sued the agency he will take over 14 times against an environmental movement that is scrambling to preserve what it can of actions President Obama took to curb climate change and protect natural resources.

Pruitt will be inheriting an agency of 15,000 employees where much of the workforce will likely be openly hostile to his agenda. Nearly 800 former EPA employees signed a letter imploring lawmakers to reject his nomination, and many current employees joined the ranks of activists demonstrating against him at rallies and deluging the switchboards of congressional offices.

He distinguished himself in Oklahoma battling many of the signature environmental protections implemented by Obama, arguing they were a federal intrusion on the states. He does not accept the mainstream scientific consensus on climate change, and has been described by NRDC and the Environmental Working Group as the worst nominee to run the EPA in history.

