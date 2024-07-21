Kamala Harris: Everything you need to know

Kamala Harris’ life has been filled with milestones.

Her elementary school class in the 1970s was the second one to integrate Berkeley schools.

Harris was the first woman elected as San Francisco’s district attorney.

She was the first woman to be elected as California’s attorney general.

She was the first person of color to be elected to the U.S. Senate from California.

She was first woman elected vice president of the United States.

Now, with President Biden announcing Sunday that he will step aside as the Democratic presidential nominee and endorsing Harris, she is close to becoming the party’s Democratic nominee for president.

The Times has been covering Harris extensively for two decades. Here is an overview of her story from our pages.

President Biden listens as Vice President Kamala Harris speaks. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

California roots

From Oakland to Canada and back, with inspiration from India



Harris was born in Oakland to parents who had come to California to study at UC Berkeley. Her father, who has roots in Jamaica, was an economics professor; her mother, who had roots in India, was a cancer researcher. Harris spent several years as a child in Oakland and Berkeley, but after her parents divorced, she and her mother moved to Canada.

Harris has spoken of her Indian grandfather as being a key force her life, and of her interest in government. P.V. Gopalan was an Indian civil servant on assignment in an era of postcolonial ferment. As The Times reported, “Until his death in 1998, Gopalan remained from thousands of miles away a pen pal and guiding influence — accomplished, civic-minded, doting, playful — who helped kindle Harris’ interest in public service.”



From seventh grade to the end of high school, Harris and her mother lived in Montreal and its Westmount neighborhood.



Harris earned her bachelor’s degree at Howard University in 1986. In 2003, Harris serves lunch while running for San Francisco district attorney. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

After graduating from the University of California Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, Harris passed the bar examination and worked her way up in the Alameda County and San Francisco County district attorney’s offices. Harris was San Francisco district attorney from 2004-10.



Harris started dating entertainment attorney Doug Emhoff and permanently relocated to Brentwood by the time they married in 2014.



In 2016, Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate, leaving her California job to take office early in 2017.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about sexual violence. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

Political beginnings

A prosecutor with an ambition for Bay Area politics



Harris got her start in Bay Area politics and law enforcement. She prosecuted murder, rape, assault and drug cases at the Alameda County district attorney’s office in Oakland from 1990-98.



San Francisco Dist. Atty. Terence Hallinan had hired Harris in 1998 to lead his career-criminal unit. She ended up running against him and winning in 2003. The campaign was bruising, with critics citing her relationship with San Francisco’s colorful and controversial Mayor Willie Brown. Her record as a prosecutor included some progressive policies but other ones that critics would later say were too “tough on crime.”

In 2010, Harris moved to statewide politics, defeating Republican Steve Cooley for attorney general. Tony West, left, and Kamala Harris look up the poll results with family Maya Harris, Meena Harris and parents Frank and Peggy Harris on Nov. 2, 2010, in San Francisco. (San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst N/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Imag)

As attorney general, she started implicit-bias training for law enforcement, and as district attorney she launched a program that enabled first-time nonviolent offenders to get their charges dismissed if they finished job training. Critics have faulted her, though, for working in court to uphold California’s death penalty, despite her personal opposition, and for her threats to jail parents of chronically truant schoolchildren.



Harris got national attention for her efforts to have courts overturn California’s ban on gay marriage and allow same-sex couples to legally marry.

A picture of Kamala Harris at an Oakland campaign office in 2019. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

National stage

Breaking barriers with a rise to Washington



Her next move was the 2016 race to replace the retiring Barbara Boxer as U.S. senator. With Democrats dominant in California, it came down to a history-making battle between her and Southern California’s Loretta Sanchez. When Harris won, The Times declared that she tore “down a color barrier that has stood for as long as California statehood.”

In 2019, she began her campaign for U.S. president. Early on she built strong momentum, drawing a crowd of roughly 20,000 to a lavish Oakland rally. She raised $1.5 million in just 24 hours. She boasted a string of endorsements from California politicians.

But her campaign slowly sputtered. As The Times reported in March 2019, the fall “stems in part from Harris’ failure to present a compelling case for her candidacy beyond her background as a prosecutor, her buoyant personality and a deep contempt — shared by others in the contest — for President Trump.”

In December, she suspended her campaign. The Times called it a “lackluster end to an initially soaring presidential bid premised on the California senator’s personal biography and prosecutorial acumen. Ultimately, her run foundered with a muddled purpose, campaign infighting and an inability to sustain support from vital Democratic voting blocs, particularly African Americans.”

Sen. Kamala Harris kick-starts her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland on Jan. 27, 2019. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

President Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room earlier this month with Kamala Harris beside him. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)

Vice president

Struggling to find her footing in a big job



Harris made history when she took office, but her term has been marked by successes and struggles.

After her first year in office, The Times offered this assessment: “Harris has struggled to tell her own story, leaving others to fill the void. Conservative media have attacked her while mainstream outlets have published a string of stories about low morale and high staff turnover in her office. Like many vice presidents, Harris is learning how hard it is to define herself as a No. 2.

She was handed a difficult assignment in those early months: Leading diplomatic efforts to curb migration from Central America. There were early controversies, such as when she told would-be immigrants not to come to the United States. As the immigration issue has become hot in the 2024 race, Harris faces tough questions about her role in Biden policies.

Democrats worried about Harris’ lackluster poll numbers as they considered a leader of the party after Biden. “Harris has become a source of tension among Democrats, as growing worries over Harris’ political stature collide with concerns that any move to sideline her would alienate the voters needed to win elections and undercut the party’s promise of equity,” The Times wrote in 2021.



After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, Harris emerged as a leading voice in protecting reproductive rights.

Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage in Orlando, Fla., at the 20th Quadrennial Convention of the Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church on Aug. 1, 2023. (Joe Burbank / Associated Press)



