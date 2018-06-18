Backlash builds against Trump's policy splitting families at border, as he falsely blames Democrats

As the Republican-controlled Congress nonetheless comes under pressure to act, it remains to be seen if the growing outrage over the policy will move a president known for his stubbornness and indifference to the country's foundational values of inclusiveness. He has indicated in multiple tweets over recent days that he is using the policy, which he, too, claims to hate, as leverage to get Democrats to agree to limits on legal immigration as well as $25 billion for his promised border wall.