Trump, amid outcry over missing Saudi journalist, praises GOP congressman for body slamming reporter

President Trump, as he continued equating Democrats to a “mob” in the run-up to next month's midterm election, praised a Montana congressman Thursday night for body slamming a reporter last year.
The comments, which occurred at a rally in Missoula, Mont., also came amid a global outcry over the apparent slaying and dismemberment of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by officials with ties to Saudi Arabia's royal family — a furor the president has been reluctant to join.
After inching closer during interviews in Washington to acknowledging that Khashoggi was probably killed, Trump flew to Montana to begin a three-day campaign swing across three Western states with closely contested Senate races that could determine whether Republicans retain a majority next year.
In more than an hour onstage delivering now-familiar lines, alternating between self-praise and scathing attacks on Democrats, Trump's seemingly ad-libbed remarks about Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte stood out — even for a president who has consistently maligned the media as “fake news” and labeled those he doesn’t like as the “enemy of the people.”
Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after his May 2017 attack on Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian, who had asked about the Republican Party’s plan to replace Obamacare, a subject the candidate had taken care to avoid on the campaign trail.
Trump, who has at times seemed to condone violence against protesters at his rallies and the media, has continued to celebrate the incident.
“Never wrestle him,” Trump said of Gianforte. “You understand that. Never. Any guy that can do a body slam, he's my kind of,” he continued, pausing momentarily as the crowd began to cheer. “He's my guy.”
Gianforte went on to win the special election for Montana's lone congressional seat the night after the assault.
“I had heard that he body slammed a reporter,” Trump said, recalling that he learned of the incident while on a visit to Rome. “And he was way up … and I said — this is like the day of the election — I said, oh this is terrible, he's gonna lose the election…. Then I said, wait a minute. I know Montana pretty well; I think it might help him. And it did.”
The comments went further than Trump's more oblique praise of Gianforte's attack on Jacobs during his last rally in Montana, which took place in September in Billings.
“I'll tell you what,” Trump told the crowd at that rally. “This man has fought … in more ways than one, for your state. He has fought for your state,” he continued, altering his tone of voice and emphasizing the word “fought” to make sure the crowd understood his point.
“Greg Gianforte. He is a fighter and winner.”