'Saying the quiet part out loud': Trump says what other presidents only thought, or never would think

More recently, Trump admitted in a tweet that he mainly kept fired White House advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman in her taxpayer-funded job “because she only said GREAT things about me.” Just this week, he signaled that, because of his business relationship with Nike, he would go easier on the company for its new ad campaign celebrating Colin Kaepernick than he has on the former football player and the NFL for African American players’ protests of racial injustice during pre-game anthems.