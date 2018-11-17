Trump says he’ll speak with CIA about Khashoggi killing

For more than a month, Trump has struggled to balance his interest in maintaining strong relations with the Saudi government with growing pressure in Congress and around the world to punish the Saudi regime. Trump has told aides that he wants the prince to stay in power and that he sees the Saudis as the best strategic check on Iran and as a vital source of oil. The prince has a close relationship with Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior advisor who helps to lead the administration's Middle East strategy.