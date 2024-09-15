Trump campaign says he’s safe after gunshots in his vicinity in Florida

Former President Trump boards a plane Saturday at Harry Reid International Airport after a campaign trip in Las Vegas.

Former President Trump’s campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.

The campaign did not immediately provide any additional details.

The news comes roughly two months after the Republican presidential nominee was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Campaign communications director Steven Cheung said Trump was safe.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

