Trump campaign says he’s safe after gunshots in his vicinity in Florida
WASHINGTON —
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Former President Trump’s campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported in his vicinity Sunday afternoon in Florida.
The campaign did not immediately provide any additional details.
The news comes roughly two months after the Republican presidential nominee was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Campaign communications director Steven Cheung said Trump was safe.
