What do a porn star, a combative lawyer and a reality-TV contestant all have in common? Trump

Prosecutors say the payoff, brokered by Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and Keith Davidson, Daniels’ former lawyer, was an illegal donation to Trump’s campaign. Cohen, who pleaded guilty last month to eight felonies, says Trump directed him to pay the hush money — which, if true, amounts to a crime. Now Daniels wants to force Trump to answer questions under oath. Trump, however, gave up his right to damages from Daniels last week and is seeking to get the lawsuit dismissed.