Mueller says Trump remains under investigation but is not a criminal target

Mueller's description of the president's status has sparked friction within Trump's inner circle as his advisors have debated his legal standing. The president and some of his allies seized on the special counsel's words as an assurance that Trump's risk of criminal jeopardy is low. Other advisors, however, noted that subjects of investigations can easily become indicted targets — and expressed concern that the special counsel was baiting Trump into an interview that could put the president in greater legal peril.