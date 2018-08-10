New season, same Trump: The president again blasts NFL players for protests during national anthem

He drew widespread criticism last weekend after a tweet in which he attacked two prominent African Americans, NBA star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and CNN anchor Don Lemon, as dumb. And reports on Friday by the Washington Post and the Guardian said that former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman, in her forthcoming memoir, asserts that Trump has used racial slurs. She writes that Trump is a “racist, misogynist and bigot,” according to the Post, which said it acquired excerpts.