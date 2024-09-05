Advertisement
Trump roots for same team as Taylor Swift. He expects to see Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at Super Bowl

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary 2024 issue release celebration.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were referenced directly (her) and indirectly (him) Wednesday in a social media post by former President Trump, who’s the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.
(Evan Agostini / Evan Agostini/invision/ap)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
The NFL kicks off the season Thursday, and former President Trump appears to be rooting for the same team as Taylor Swift this fall.

The day before the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the Baltimore Ravens, the current Republican presidential nominee appeared to be going all in on the Chiefs. Trump praised quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, and predicted a return to the Super Bowl for the defending champs.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Brittany Mahomes, an owner of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, reportedly “liked” and later “unliked” an Aug. 13 Instagram post by Trump highlighting the Republican Party’s platform. She gave the same “like”/”unlike” treatment to a comment that simply said “TRUMP-VANCE 2024” on one of her Instagram posts, according to TMZ.

It is unclear whether this activity from weeks ago is the “strong defense” that Trump mentioned in his post.

As for Trump’s indirect reference to Patrick Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl champion doesn’t seem likely to endorse any presidential candidate this year.

“I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president,” Mahomes told Time in April. “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

Pop superstar Swift became the Chiefs’ most famous fan when she started dating star tight end Travis Kelce last year. She appeared to become close friends with Brittany Mahomes, as the two were seen together at football games and numerous other social outings.

Swift famously endorsed President Biden in 2020 but has yet to do so this year for Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Last month, Trump shared a fake image on Truth Social that falsely suggested that Swift had endorsed him.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

