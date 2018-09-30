Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation, yet he's put strict limits on agents' work

Trump has been eager for the Senate to confirm Kavanaugh and frustrated by what he has called obstruction by Democrats. But the president was forced to allow the FBI investigation that Democrats and a few Republicans had been calling for when a swing-vote Republican, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, suggested that he otherwise might not vote to confirm Kavanaugh. Two undecided Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, supported Flake.