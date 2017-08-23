Coming off his free-wheeling Phoenix stop, White House suggests a tamer Trump in Reno

After a raucous campaign-style appearance in Phoenix, President Trump will face a more sedate setting when he delivers a speech Wednesday to members of the American Legion at their national gathering in Reno.

Trump, who seemingly defies convention at every turn, will be following a long tradition in addressing the war veterans group, a kind of command performance for the nation’s commander in chief.

Excerpts of his address released by the White House suggested a more modulated tone than the free-wheeling fusillade Trump delivered before roaring supporters Tuesday night in Arizona, with none of the attacks leveled at the news media, members of Congress and other perceived foes.

“It is time to heal the wounds that have divided us, and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us,” Trump said in the excerpts. “We are one people, with one home, and one flag.”

“If American patriots could secure our independence, carve out a home in the wilderness, and free millions from oppression around the world, that same sense of patriotism, courage, and love can help us create a better future for our people today,” he said at another point in the prepared remarks.

The conciliatory voice amounted to a suggested portrayal on the part of the White House; Trump famously veers off script depending on his mood and the audience.

He is likely to face a friendly and respectful crowd inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

“I support anyone that takes care of our troops over there and veterans,” said Tom Goodin, 65, a retired car salesman and Vietnam veteran from Jefferson City, Mo. He declined to say whether he voted for Trump, but noted the president carried Missouri in November.

Outside, police were bracing for hundreds of protesters.

As of Tuesday night, more than 300 people indicated on Facebook that they would rally against Trump outside the venue.

“Looks like we’ll be having a good number of people coming to Reno to express their 1st Amendment rights,” said Reno police spokesman Officer Tim Broadway.

Authorities planned to shut down streets surrounding the center, nestled against the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, Democratic Reno Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus urged Trump to call off his visit, expressing concerns the protests might turn violent and the security costs would add to the city’s financial woes.

“Over the weekend, Boston had its hands full with protests,” Brekhus said. “We’re just concerned about ... what we’re seeing in other communities.”

She cited the violence in Charlottesville, Va., where a woman was killed and several were injured when a car allegedly driven by a white nationalist rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

“That really is the wild card,” she said.

Barabak reported from San Francisco and Willon from Reno.

CAPTION President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." CAPTION President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "also very violent." CAPTION De’Andre Harris, 20, of Charlottesville, Va., who protested against white supremacists, recounts being attacked by a gang of them in the city on Saturday. (Video by Zach D. Roberts) De’Andre Harris, 20, of Charlottesville, Va., who protested against white supremacists, recounts being attacked by a gang of them in the city on Saturday. (Video by Zach D. Roberts) CAPTION Charles Robert Jenkins, 77, deserted the U.S. Army in 1965 and crossed into North Korea, where he was held for decades. Charles Robert Jenkins, 77, deserted the U.S. Army in 1965 and crossed into North Korea, where he was held for decades. CAPTION "We'll see," Trump says when asked about his chief strategist, Steve Bannon. "We'll see," Trump says when asked about his chief strategist, Steve Bannon. CAPTION President Trump condemned the violence and racism from Saturday's protests in Charlottesville, Va. President Trump condemned the violence and racism from Saturday's protests in Charlottesville, Va.

mark.barabak@latimes.com

@markzbarabak

ALSO

Trump fills Phoenix speech with charged language, accusing media and fellow Republicans of failings

Trump, who once backed withdrawal from Afghanistan, tries to sell the nation on deeper involvement