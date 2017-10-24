Trump heads to Capitol Hill to talk tax cuts with Senate Republicans, including those he often attacks

President Trump will visit Senate Republicans for lunch Tuesday, arriving on the Capitol Hill turf of some of his most powerful GOP critics as he pushes Congress to swiftly act on his tax-cut proposal.

Trump has a mixed record from his forays to Capitol Hill. His visit to House Republicans during the healthcare debate failed to inspire passage on their initial attempts at an Obamacare overhaul. When he invited senators to lunch at the White House, he not-so-lightly threatened those who dared opposed him on healthcare with their jobs.

On Tuesday, Trump will need to appeal to some of his most vocal critics to find common ground on their shared priority of passing what he calls the biggest tax cuts in history. This will be his first trip as president to a Senate Republican lunch.

“We are on the verge of doing something very, very historic,” Trump told House Republicans during a conference call Sunday.

While the tax plan remains the top priority for Congress, it is not the only agenda item for senators. They are wrestling with fallout from the military deaths in Niger and what to do with rising healthcare costs after Trump’s decision to eliminate some federal subsidy payments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he is waiting for Trump’s lead on whether to allow a vote on a bipartisan healthcare stabilization plan that has support from at least 60 senators. McConnell wants assurance Trump would sign the bill into law. But the president has given conflicting signals over whether he supports the bipartisan effort.

Most notably, the president will be walking into a room that is all but certain to show signs of frayed GOP unity, even though Republicans control the White House and Congress.

Despite Trump’s embrace last week of McConnell — standing side-by-side in the Rose Garden — the relationship between Trump and his party in Congress remains a rocky one that never settled into dependable partnership.

Trump will be confronted with a growing flank of senators who have distanced themselves from the president, uneasy over his temperament when it comes to handling domestic and international tensions.

Arizona Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake, Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse are among Trump’s top critics, and they are not expected to shy from the lunch.

Another cadre of senators will be those who are suddenly being targeted for primary challenges by Trump’s former top advisor, Stephen K. Bannon. He wants to rid the Senate of Republicans he deems as disloyal to Trump’s agenda, and those who back McConnell. They include Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), part of McConnell’s leadership team, who invited Trump to lunch.

And there remains the president’s former campaign rivals — Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky — who have reached varying levels of detente with their former opponent.

The party’s hope is that on tax cuts, most Republicans agree that passage of Trump’s plan to overhaul the tax code would be a welcome — and overdue — accomplishment after having failed to achieve much else from their agenda this year.

Trump’s visit could help motivate Congress to act.

The tax plan has been a work in progress behind closed doors at the House Ways and Means Committee, but it is set to be unveiled, probably next week, as soon as Congress gives final approval by Thursday to the GOP’s 2018 budget. It allows for $1.5 trillion in additional deficit to pay for Trump’s tax cuts.

Republicans have so far embraced the framework of the proposal — lower corporate and individual tax rates — but have not settled on which deductions to reduce or eliminate to help defray costs. The decisions are splintering the majority, creating factions within the GOP. Outside analysts doubt White House claims that economic growth will cover most of the costs of the plan.

Trump wants Congress to pass the tax package by Thanksgiving, but congressional leaders have largely ignored that deadline. Instead, they have set a year-end goal for completion.

“I have one timetable: 2017,” Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) told reporters Monday.

