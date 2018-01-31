In State of the Union speech, a milder-sounding Trump leans on the same divisive issues

One part of the speech might have offered an opening for that sort of outreach — Trump's brief discussion of a plan to generate $1.5 trillion for infrastructure. But he offered no details of what exactly he wanted the plan to be, a matter of high importance when Republicans in Congress have shown themselves reluctant to take up big items without knowing exactly where Trump stands. For all the pre-speech talk of infrastructure as a major priority for the year, Trump skated past it quickly.