Judge dismisses Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump, orders her to pay president's legal fees

A federal judge on Monday dismissed the defamation lawsuit that Stormy Daniels filed against President Trump, saying his tweet attacking the porn star’s credibility was free speech protected by the Constitution.
“If this court were to prevent Mr. Trump from engaging in this type of ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ against a political adversary, it would significantly hamper the office of the president,” Judge S. James Otero of the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles wrote in a 14-page ruling. “Any strongly-worded response by a president to another politician or public figure could constitute an action for defamation. This would deprive the country of the ‘discourse’ common to the political process.”
Otero’s ruling was a rare win for Trump in a seven-month legal battle with the adult film actress who says she had a one-night stand with him in 2006.
Otero ordered Daniels to pay Trump’s legal fees for his defense in the suit. The dismissal of the defamation case has no bearing on Daniels’ continuing legal fight to void the nondisclosure pact that bars her from speaking publicly about her alleged affair with Trump.
“No amount of spin or commentary by Stormy Daniels or her lawyer … can truthfully characterize today’s ruling in any way other than total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels,” Trump lawyer Charles J. Harder said.
The amount of the Trump legal fees that Daniels must pay will be determined later, Harder said.
Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Daniels would appeal Otero’s ruling.
“There is something really rich in Trump relying on the 1st Amendment to justify defaming a woman,” he said by email.
Trump’s April 18 tweet came after Avenatti released a forensic artist’s sketch of a man whom Daniels said had threatened her in 2011 if she spoke publicly about her alleged 2006 sexual affair with Trump. The president has denied having sex with her.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says the man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot, glanced at her baby daughter and said it would be a shame “if something happened to her mom.”
“A sketch years later about a nonexistent man,” Trump tweeted. “A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”