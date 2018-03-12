Stormy Daniels approaches Trump with new proposition

Karen McDougal, Playboy's 1998 Playmate of the Year, says that she too had sex with Trump during the Lake Tahoe event. In a 2016 confidentiality deal that bars her from discussing her relationship with Trump, McDougal received $150,000 from American Media Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer, which never printed her story about the alleged tryst. McDougal gave a detailed account of the alleged affair in eight pages of handwritten notes that were disclosed last month by the New Yorker.