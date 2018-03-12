Stormy Daniels approaches Trump with new proposition

Porn actress Stormy Daniels offered Monday to give President Trump $130,000 if she is released from her deal to keep quiet about the sexual relationship that she says she had with him in 2006.
Daniels, who received $130,000 from a company set up by Trump's lawyer as part of the confidentiality agreement, has sued Trump in an effort to void the deal. It is invalid, she argued, because Trump did not sign it.
The Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen, says the hush money came from his own home equity credit line, but has left unclear whether the president reimbursed him.
Daniels' offer to return her $130,000 to Trump, regardless of where the money originated, came in a letter from her lawyer, Michael Avenatti of Newport Beach, to Cohen and another Trump attorney, Lawrence Rosen.
Avenatti's proposal was framed as a settlement to Daniels' lawsuit. It would bar Trump and his representatives from seeking a court order to block CBS News from airing a "60 Minutes" interview that Daniels did last week with anchor Anderson Cooper.
The offer, first reported by the New York Times, expires Tuesday at 12:01 p.m.
It would let Daniels discuss her relationship with Trump, and the attempts to silence her. Her lawsuit accuses Cohen of using "intimidation and coercive tactics" to keep Daniels from going public with her story. She says he surreptitiously initiated a "bogus" arbitration proceeding that yielded a temporary restraining order mandating that Daniels honor the confidentiality pact.
The settlement offer would also permit Daniels to make public any text messages, photos or videos involving the president that she has.
Under her confidentiality deal, reached days before the 2016 presidential election, she was required to turn over all such material to Trump, who was identified in the agreement by an alias, David Dennison. Daniels was named as Peggy Peterson.
Cohen and Rosen did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Daniels, 38, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says that she met Trump in 2006 at a Lake Tahoe golf tournament. In 2011, Daniels told In Touch magazine that she had sex with Trump that weekend, which was just months after his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron. Daniels says she continued seeing him through much of 2007, including an encounter in a bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Karen McDougal, Playboy's 1998 Playmate of the Year, says that she too had sex with Trump during the Lake Tahoe event. In a 2016 confidentiality deal that bars her from discussing her relationship with Trump, McDougal received $150,000 from American Media Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer, which never printed her story about the alleged tryst. McDougal gave a detailed account of the alleged affair in eight pages of handwritten notes that were disclosed last month by the New Yorker.
David Pecker, chairman and CEO of AMI, is a close friend of the president. AMI has denied suppressing her story as a "catch and kill" favor to Trump.
