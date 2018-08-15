U.S. sanctions Chinese and Russian firms it accuses of illicit trade with North Korea

"Treasury will continue to implement existing sanctions on North Korea, and will take action to block and designate companies, ports and vessels that facilitate illicit shipments and provide revenue streams to the DPRK," Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said, using the initials of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. "Consequences for violating these sanctions will remain in place until we have achieved the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."