Advertisement
World & Nation

South Korea summons Russian ambassador as tensions rise with North Korea

Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinoviev arrives at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.
Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinoviev arrives at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Friday.
(Choi Jae-koo / Associated Press)
By Kim Tong-Hyung
Share
SEOUL, South Korea — 

South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador to protest the country’s new defense pact with North Korea on Friday, as border tensions continued to rise with vague threats and brief, seemingly accidental incursions by North Korean troops.

Earlier Friday, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a vague threat of retaliation after South Korean activists flew balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets across the border, and South Korea’s military said it had fired warning shots the previous day to repel North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the rivals’ land border for the third time this month.

That came two days after Moscow and Pyongyang reached a pact vowing mutual defense assistance if either is attacked, and a day after Seoul responded by saying it would consider providing arms to Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion.

Advertisement

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyun summoned Russian Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev to protest the deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un and called for Moscow to immediately halt its alleged military cooperation with Pyongyang.

This Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, photo provided Sunday, Aug. 25, by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, smiles after the test firing of an unspecified missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday in the seventh weapons launch in a month, South Korea's military said, a day after it vowed to remain America's biggest threat in protest of U.S.-led sanctions on the country. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

World & Nation

Will North Korea be a bigger threat under Biden or Trump?

North Korea’s nuclear threat has been kept largely on the back burner by President Biden’s administration, but pressure has been rising.

May 15, 2024

Kim, the South Korean diplomat, stressed that any cooperation that directly or indirectly helps the North build up its military capabilities would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to the South’s security, and warned of consequences for Seoul’s relations with Moscow.

Zinoviev told Korean officials that any attempts to “threaten or blackmail” Russia were unacceptable and that his country’s agreement with North Korea wasn’t aimed at specific third countries, Russia’s embassy wrote on its X account. The South Korean ministry said Zinoviev promised to convey Seoul’s concerns to his superiors in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during a signing ceremony of the new partnership in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a new partnership that includes a vow of mutual aid if either country is attacked, during a Wednesday summit that came as both face escalating standoffs with the West. (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

World & Nation

What’s known, and not known, about the partnership agreement signed by Russia and North Korea

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un say a new strategic partnership is a breakthrough, but what it means for their relationship is still uncertain.

June 20, 2024

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Russia and cited U.N. Security Council sanctions against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s official name, which ban all countries from providing the DPRK with any material for nuclear or ballistic missile programs.

“Any relationship that any country has with DPRK, including the Russian Federation, must entirely abide by those sanctions,” he told reporters at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

Leafletting campaigns by South Korean civilian activists in recent weeks have prompted a resumption of Cold War-style psychological warfare along the inter-Korean border.

Advertisement
STRATFORD-UPON-AVON, UNITED KINGDOM -- JUNE 14, 2024: Olena Aliabieva, center, and Myroslava Koshtura, far right, wait backstage for their turn to perform during the rehearsal of OKing LearO at the Other Place theater, in Stratford-upon-Avon, United Kingdom, Friday, June 14, 2024. A Ukrainian theater company called UkraineOs Theatre studio of IDPOs Uzhik, from the small city of Uzhorod staged its first production outside Ukraine, traveling to Stratford-upon-Avon, England N birthplace of William Shakespeare N to stage OKing Lear.O The company is made up of war-displaced amateur actors. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

A Ukrainian ‘King Lear’ comes to Shakespeare’s hometown. Its actors know true tragedy

Ukrainians displaced by war find new purpose in Shakespeare’s play of love, loss and madness, bringing their blood-red version to the bard’s hometown.

June 19, 2024

The South Korean civilian activists, led by North Korean defector Park Sang-hak, said it sent 20 balloons carrying 300,000 propaganda leaflets, 5,000 USB sticks with South Korean pop songs and TV dramas, and 3,000 U.S. dollar bills from the South Korean border town of Paju on Thursday night.

Pyongyang resents such material and fears it could demoralize front-line troops and residents and eventually weaken Kim Jong Un’s grip on power, analysts say.

In a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo Jong, one of her brother’s top foreign policy officials, called the activists “defector scum” and issued what appeared to be a threat of retaliation.

FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, prepares to shake hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. On Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a new video shows a historic meeting between the leaders of North Korea and South Korea at their border, but the mainstream media isn’t covering it. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)

World & Nation

Kim Jong Un ‘polite’ and Trump ‘practical’? Former South Korean leader says so in new memoir

In a new memoir, the former South Korean president who brokered nuclear talks between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump has kind words for both.

June 5, 2024

“When you do something you were clearly warned not to do, it’s only natural that you will find yourself dealing with something you didn’t have to,” she said, without specifying what the North would do.

After previous leafletting by South Korean activists, North Korea launched more than 1,000 balloons that dropped tons of trash in South Korea, smashing roof tiles and windows and causing other property damage. Kim Yo Jong previously hinted that balloons could become the North’s standard response to leafletting, saying that the North would respond by “scattering dozens of times more rubbish than is being scattered on us.”

In response, South Korea resumed anti-North Korea propaganda broadcasts with military loudspeakers installed at the border for the first time in years, to which Kim Yo Jong, in another state media statement, warned that Seoul was “creating a prelude to a very dangerous situation.”

Advertisement
This photo provided by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and released by South Korea Defense Ministry shows the trash from a balloon presumably sent by North Korea near the police tape, in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, June 9, 2024. North Korea flew hundreds of trash-carrying balloons to South Korea again in its third such campaign since late May, the South’s military said, just days after South Korean activists floated their own balloons to scatter propaganda leaflets in the North.(South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff via AP)

World & Nation

South Korea responds to trash-filled balloons with K-pop and world news

In retaliation for North Korea’s sending balloons filled with trash, South Korea resumes blaring broadcasts that include K-pop songs and world news.

June 9, 2024

Tensions between the Koreas are at their highest in years as Kim Jong Un accelerates his nuclear weapons and missile development and attempts to strengthen his regional footing by aligning with Putin in a standoff against the U.S.-led West.

South Korea, a growing arms exporter with a well-equipped military backed by the United States, says it is considering upping support for Ukraine in response. Seoul has already provided humanitarian aid and other support while joining U.S.-led economic sanctions against Moscow. But it has not directly provided arms, citing a long-standing policy of not supplying weapons to countries actively engaged in conflict.

Putin told reporters in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Thursday that supplying weapons to Ukraine would be “a very big mistake,” and said South Korea “shouldn’t worry” about the agreement if it isn’t planning aggression against Pyongyang.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Minister Cho Tae-yul on Friday held separate phone calls with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa to discuss the new pact. The diplomats agreed that the agreement poses a serious threat to peace and stability in the region and vowed to strengthen trilateral coordination to deal with the challenges posed by the alignment between Moscow and Pyongyang, Cho’s ministry said in a statement.

North Korea is extremely sensitive to criticism of Kim’s authoritarian rule and efforts to reach its people with foreign news and other media.

In 2015, when South Korea restarted loudspeaker broadcasts for the first time in 11 years, North Korea fired artillery rounds across the border, prompting South Korea to return fire, according to South Korean officials. No casualties were reported.

Advertisement

South Korea’s military said there are signs that North Korea was installing its own speakers at the border, although they weren’t yet working.

In the latest border incident, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said several North Korean soldiers engaged in unspecified construction work briefly crossed the military demarcation line that divides the two countries at around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The South Korean military broadcast a warning and fired warning shots, after which the North Korean soldiers retreated. The joint chiefs didn’t immediately release more details, including why it was releasing the information a day late.

South Korea’s military says it believes recent border intrusions were not intentional, as the North Korean soldiers have not returned fire and retreated after the warning shots.

The South’s military has observed the North deploying large numbers of soldiers in front-line areas to build suspected antitank barriers, reinforce roads and plant mines in an apparent attempt to fortify their side of the border. Seoul believes the efforts are likely aimed at preventing North Korean civilians and soldiers from escaping to the South.

Kim Tong-Hyung writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement