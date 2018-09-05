10 things to watch for in the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing Wednesday

Democrats have focused a lot of time and energy on a procedural fight over millions of pages of archived documents related to Kavanaugh's years in the George W. Bush White House, and it dominated most of Tuesday’s opening statements. Republicans requested only his papers from his time with the White House legal counsel's office, saying that Kavanaugh’s years as staff secretary, which included some of the most controversial moments of the Bush presidency, weren't informative to how he'll act as a judge and that it would take months to go through those records.