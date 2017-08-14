Trump condemns racist groups for deadly Virginia violence after days of criticism for failing to do so

President Trump on Monday answered two days of bipartisan furor over his initial response to deadly protests in Charlottesville, Va., with a new statement for the first time explicitly blaming white supremacists for the “racist violence” over the weekend.

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists," the president said in a roughly two-minute statement, reading from a teleprompter at the White House.

"To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence, you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered," Trump added.

His statement was a hastily arranged do-over that implicitly acknowledged the need to staunch the self-inflicted damage his first reaction had caused him and his administration. Criticism and outrage had continued to build, including among Republicans, to Trump’s Saturday remarks blaming “many sides” — in effect lumping together the anti-racism counter-protesters with the gun-wielding white supremacy groups Trump declined to name.

Adding to the pressure for the White House, just ahead of the president’s scripted comments, a Virginia judge in Charlottesville declined to set bail for the 20-year-old Nazi sympathizer, James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio, who is charged with murdering a woman and injuring 20 others when his car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters and pedestrians Saturday.

Even before he belatedly spoke against the white nationalists, however, Trump drew more criticism for a tweet early Monday in which he attacked the African American chief executive of the pharmaceutical company Merck, Kenneth C. Frazier, within an hour of Frazier’s resignation from a White House manufacturing council to protest Trump's initial failure to explicitly condemn the racists in Charlottesville.

The president had told reporters on Friday that he’d hold a “pretty big press conference on Monday,” but after the weekend’s events no press conference was on his official Monday schedule. Instead, by mid-morning the White House circulated word that Trump would make a statement on Charlottesville.

Once he came to the lectern with the presidential seal, the president first took some time to extol his administration as he often does for various economic gains. After segueing to roughly two minutes of remarks denouncing the hate groups, Trump pivoted and left, ignoring reporters’ shouted questions as he had Saturday, including several asking if he regretted his delay in specifically blaming the racists.

White House aides declined to respond to requests for information, including about why the president’s promised press conference was canceled.

Prior to his public statement, Trump met privately with Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and new FBI Director Christopher A. Wray to discuss the civil rights investigation of the two days of chaos in Charlottesville that the Justice Department announced late Saturday.

After his Saturday statement, Trump continued to tweet through the weekend and into Monday, mostly on other subjects; those referring to Charlottesville did not denounce or even refer to white nationalists.

Yet on Monday the president quickly attacked Merck’s chief executive after the company announced that Frazier had resigned from the president's advisory council on manufacturing. Its statement said, “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.”

Frazier said he felt “a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

Trump responded on Twitter less than an hour after Merck posted Frazier’s statement: “Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”

On social media, many critics noted the contrast between Trump’s quick condemnation of Frazier and his failure — to that point — to denounce racist groups by name. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights said that Trump “proves again he's capable of immediate and personal condemnation. Why not for white supremacists?”

CAPTION White House advisor Stephen Miller responds to CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s question: “Aren’t you trying to change what it means to be immigrant coming into this country?” White House advisor Stephen Miller responds to CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s question: “Aren’t you trying to change what it means to be immigrant coming into this country?” CAPTION White House advisor Stephen Miller responds to CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s question: “Aren’t you trying to change what it means to be immigrant coming into this country?” White House advisor Stephen Miller responds to CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s question: “Aren’t you trying to change what it means to be immigrant coming into this country?” CAPTION Rep. Jimmy Gomez is sworn in as representative of the 34th Congressional District Rep. Jimmy Gomez is sworn in as representative of the 34th Congressional District CAPTION States are pushing back against the Trump administration’s voter fraud commission. (July 6, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) States are pushing back against the Trump administration’s voter fraud commission. (July 6, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here http://bit.ly/2n6VKPR) CAPTION House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed the House of Representatives after Wednesday's shooting at a practice of lawmakers for the annual charity congressional baseball game. House Speaker Paul Ryan addressed the House of Representatives after Wednesday's shooting at a practice of lawmakers for the annual charity congressional baseball game. CAPTION Sen. Kamala Harris of California asks Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions about his refusal to discuss any conversations with President Trump about the FBI investigation into Russia and the presidential campaign. Sen. Kamala Harris of California asks Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions about his refusal to discuss any conversations with President Trump about the FBI investigation into Russia and the presidential campaign.

noah.bierman@latimes.com

Twitter: @noahbierman