Trump attacked the Paris accord as the worst kind of globalism — can he walk it back?

As President Trump keeps balking on his vow to shred the Obama-negotiated Paris agreement on climate change, the last place some of the pact’s staunchest opponents want to see Trump is where he will be this weekend: meeting other world leaders unanimous in their warnings that withdrawal from the accord will seriously damage America’s economy and world stature.

But Trump’s delay in moving against the agreement suggests even before the G7 summit, he has been coming to accept they may have a point. The longer the White House deliberates over Paris, the more Trump seems to be searching for a face-saving excuse to walk back his previous position on an issue that provided a bounty of red meat on the stump.

The White House dithering over the accord — which has the support of every nation except Syria and Nicaragua -- reflects a deeply divided worldview in a Trump inner circle now packed with establishment Republicans.

It also presents yet another policy reckoning for Trump, who is finding the political backup he had on the campaign trail for striking a blow to the world order can fade quickly when it involves actions that lack robust support from major U.S. companies or majority voting blocs.

Trump’s struggle is a reminder of how little input his campaign had from other Republicans who understood the intricacies of such policy.

“He had been living in an echo chamber hostile to international institutions and imagining all these institutions do is create constraints and costs on the country,” said David Victor, a professor of international relations at UC San Diego. “Now he’s learning that these agreements are vital to our economy and international relations.”

The administration hand wringing over the Paris accord, which aims to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (about 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels, has been notably prolonged and notably public. The nationalist wing of the White House, led by strategist Stephen Bannon, is pushing for Trump to follow through on a promise that would leave the United States without a stake in one of the most far-reaching international environmental agreements in history.

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, a favorite of the free market think tanks leading the effort against Paris, has said publicly that the U.S. should exit. A legal opinion floating around the White House backs the push, warning Trump’s effort to dismantle President Obama-era climate action could be complicated in court if the Paris agreement remains intact.

But the arguments are getting little backup from the big energy firms and other industries Trump promised would get a boost from exiting the pact. They overwhelmingly favor staying in. And some of their lobbyists assert the White House legal opinion is full of misinformation, pointing out that drafters of the Paris agreement planned for political shake-ups exactly like the one the U.S. is experiencing. The accord leaves flexibility for countries to shift how they meet their obligation, and retreat on climate actions like the Clean Power Plan, the signature Obama action to confront global warming that Trump has ordered neutralized.

“Even if you don’t like the accord’s implications, it has very few teeth,” said Eli Lehrer, president of the R Street Institute, a right-leaning energy think tank. “I don’t know of a single Fortune 500 fossil fuel company that is pushing for withdrawal.” He said the pact is mostly good for energy businesses, which tend to have holdings in natural gas and clean tech projects, and are dealing with public pressure to do something to address climate change.

When Trump railed against it on the campaign trail, he was echoing the sentiment of many Republicans in Congress who declared the Paris accord an outrage. They challenged Obama’s authority to enter it, and pilloried the agreement as the product of extreme environmentalists. Those voices have quieted down substantially now that Republicans find themselves in a position to actually pull the U.S. out of the deal. The political air cover from Congress that Trump was likely counting on is not taking off on the ground.

“This is so typical of what is happening on so many issues with this White House,” said an energy industry representative opposed to withdrawing, who spoke frankly on the condition of anonymity. “They picked an extreme point of view and spoke a lot about it. I’m not sure how much those people writing the speeches and talking points really knew about it.”

Now Trump is getting an earful from concerned voices inside his White House, including his own son-in-law and his climate-conscious daughter –Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump -- who are cautioning about the unintended consequences of getting out. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former ExxonMobil CEO, is advising that the diplomatic and economic blowback of global climate action moving forward absent any input from the U.S. could be serious.

Companies are panicked about the global energy agenda getting set without American involvement. Europe is determined to carry on regardless of what Trump does, as is China. Both those economic powerhouses threaten to usurp America’s leadership role in energy innovation.

The worry corporations are registering with the White House reflects the extent to which their businesses rely on regulatory certainty not just in America, but abroad. Many are concerned that they will get whipsawed as different White Houses pull in and out of such global agreements. Career diplomats warn the consequences of America casually tearing up a worldwide agreement it brokered would be long lasting and deeply damaging to U.S. influence internationally.

Trump once promised his mind would be made up before he left for the G7 summit in Sicily, Italy. Then the White House announced that Trump’s mind would not be made up by then.

It could make for awkward moments on the trip. Other world leaders are plotting to tread cautiously, those involved in climate discussions say. They have seen the U.S. president be impressionable and swayed by a convincing argument – as was the case when he backed off his plan to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement – but they have also seen him be impulsive and punitive when backed into a corner.