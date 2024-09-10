Live chat: Trump and Harris meet tonight for their first debate. Join our columnists

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet tonight for the first — and perhaps only — debate of their closely fought presidential contest.

The stakes are exceedingly high.

The June face-off between Trump and President Biden resulted in the incumbent’s withdrawal from the race following his disastrous performance. Vice President Harris was nominated as his replacement.

Tuesday’s debate will be the first time she and former President Trump have ever met face to face.

Los Angeles Times columnists Lorraine Ali, Mark Z. Barabak, Anita Chabria and Doyle McManus will offer color and a running commentary as the debate unfolds, starting at 6 p.m. Pacific time. Keep it here for live updates.

Advertisement

How to watch the debate| Debate moderators| What to expect

5:30 p.m.: Donald Trump has dominated American politics and our political discourse for the better part of a decade. There’s no reason why tonight should be any different.

The big question for me, to echo Doyle, is: Which Donald Trump shows up onstage in Philadelphia? Will it be the uninhibited, unleashed, unexpurgated Trump, leveling attacks and throwing out wild accusations faster than it’s possible for most people to process (or Harris can manage to fully rebut)?

Or will it be a tamer Trump — we’re grading on a curve here — who may not be a model of sober statesmanship, but isn’t totally unhinged?

Harris must be ready for either one, and the way the vice president responds could go a long way toward determining her chances of winning the White House.

—Mark Z. Barabak

5:20 p.m.: Both candidates spent much of Monday setting up talking points for the debate. Harris took a more standard route, announcing policy positions on issues including Social Security, housing and child care. I’ll be watching for her to lay out those plans for a broad audience — and introduce her idea about ending sub-minimum wages for service workers, which steals thunder from Trump’s no-tax-on-tips proposal. Although the sub-minimum wage is banned in California, it’s prevalent in the South and other states, where some workers can earn as little as $2.13 an hour , with the rest supposedly made up by tips.

Advertisement

But the real crazy I’ll be watching for comes courtesy of the Trump team. Right-wing media was ablaze Monday with accusations that undocumented Haitian immigrants have taken over Springfield, Ohio, and, wait for it, are stealing and eating people’s pets. Though this has been debunked, I guarantee Trump will bring it up as a terror-inducing example of the decline of America due to immigration. Watch out, Fluffy!

I will also be watching for Trump to continue to lay the groundwork to challenge election results. In recent days, he has frequently been posting on social media about unfounded claims that undocumented people are voting. This performance should alarm us all — that he is already working to undermine a free and fair election just in case he loses.

—Anita Chabria

5:10 p.m.: Tuesday’s 90-minute debate will be the most important job interview of Kamala Harris’ life.

Polls show a close race, but many voters say they have not chosen whom to vote for (or whether to vote at all) because they don’t know enough about the vice president.

So Harris’ most important mission is to define herself in the eyes of those voters: Is she commanding enough to look presidential? Does she have credible answers to voters’ top concerns, including high prices and border security? And can she parry Trump’s relentless charges that she is a radical leftist?

Newsletter Get the L.A. Times Politics newsletter Deeply reported insights into legislation, politics and policy from Sacramento, Washington and beyond. In your inbox three times per week. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

Trump’s mission is to do the opposite: to “disqualify” Harris, as campaign strategists put it. He’ll undoubtedly do his best to cast her as an underqualified candidate who, if elected, would continue all the aspects of Biden’s presidency that voters haven’t liked.

Which Harris shows up? The prosecutor on the attack, or the optimist promising “a new way forward”? The progressive Harris who ran for president in 2019, or the increasingly moderate, center-left Harris who has softened many of her earlier positions?

Which Trump will show up? Will it be the uncaged Trump of his mass rallies, promising to deport millions of undocumented immigrants in a process he promises will be “bloody,” and charging that Harris and the Democrats are “communists and fascists”? Or will he temper his message to try to win back some of the independent and moderate voters who have drifted away from him since 2016?

—Doyle McManus