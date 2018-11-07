Gavin Newsom is elected California's next governor in a win for the resistance against Trump

Newsom enthusiastically embraced Trump as his main foil in the campaign, rarely mentioning his GOP opponent by name. Cox, meanwhile, touted the president’s endorsement before the primary, which helped him consolidate the Republican vote in California and finish in the top two in a crowded field of candidates. Days after the primary, Cox said he hoped Trump would come to California to campaign for him, but that never happened and the president fell silent about the candidate he backed in May.