Tony Cárdenas' opponent urges congressman to step down amid molestation lawsuit

One day after Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Los Angeles) acknowledged that he was the unnamed defendant in a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl, the congressman's Democratic opponent and another San Fernando Valley political figure said he should step down from his post.
Joe Shammas, a retired military officer who is challenging Cárdenas in the June 5 primary, questioned whether the congressman would be able to properly serve his district while responding to such "egregious" allegations.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Unified School District board member Kelly Gonez called for Cárdenas to resign immediately, suggesting others should denounce the "abhorrent behavior" mentioned in the lawsuit.
"I am deeply disturbed by the pattern of elected officials in the San Fernando Valley who have been exposed for assaults and harassment against women and now, a young girl," Gonez said.
A consultant for Cárdenas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Patricia Glaser, an attorney for Cárdenas, said Thursday that the allegations in the lawsuit, which was filed last week, are "100% categorically untrue" — and that the congressman is "sickened and distraught" over the suit's "horrific" claims. Glaser described Cárdenas' accuser as the daughter of a "disgruntled former employee" who "may be the victim of manipulation."
A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said that agency has no active investigations of Cardenas.
The lawsuit alleges that the assault took place in January 2007, when Cárdenas was a Los Angeles city councilman. The suit claims that an unnamed elected official, identified as John Doe, gave the girl a cup of water with a "peculiar taste" at a Los Angeles golf course and later molested her in a car.
The Times has been unable to corroborate the allegations, and no public evidence has emerged to support them. The Times made several unsuccessful attempts to reach the plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit. The Times typically does not disclose the identities of alleged victims of sexual crimes.
The lawsuit is only the latest in a series of disruptions on the political scene in the northeast San Fernando Valley.
In 2016, Los Angeles City Councilman Felipe Fuentes, who represented Sylmar and Pacoima, resigned partway through his first term so he could become a lobbyist in Sacramento. Last year, state Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) stepped down after The Times reported that six women had accused him of making unwanted physical advances or communications.
In February, Sun Valley-based campaign consultant Gerry Guzman — a political aide to Bocanegra and husband of Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez — was fired from his job in the state Assembly after a complaint was filed against him and Bocanegra.
The probe found that Guzman had engaged in inappropriate conduct, including discussions of sex toys with staffers. Guzman said at the time that he was "deeply regretful" about his conduct and that the incidents had occurred before he quit drinking in 2015.
Adding to the instability, federal law enforcement agencies have opened inquiries into the political activities of Valley politicians, issuing subpoenas to Cárdenas and Martinez staffers in 2015. Asked if those inquiries have ended, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Los Angeles declined to comment.
Democrats enjoy a 41-percentage-point advantage over Republicans among registered voters in the district. Four candidates are on the ballot against Cárdenas in the June 5 primary: Shammas, who also ran for the seat in 2016; Benito Bernal, a Republican and former union leader; Angelica Maria Duenas, a human resources manager and Green Party member; and Juan Rey, a mechanic who's registered as an independent.
Shammas, who finished third in the 2016 primary with 11% of the vote, has raised less than $10,000 and has just under $1,000 in cash in the bank, according to federal campaign fillings. He supports a single-payer healthcare system and compulsory military service.
Jerilyn Lopez Mendoza, who lives in North Hills in Cárdenas' district, said she was shocked to learn that her congressman was the target of the Jane Doe lawsuit.
Mendoza, who served on the Los Angeles Board of Public Works when Cárdenas was a councilman, said in an interview Friday that she had "never heard a whisper of impropriety about Tony Cárdenas."
"From what I know about him, and my experience with him, I can't imagine him acting in a way that would harm a young person," said Mendoza, who described herself as a survivor of child sexual abuse. "I can't imagine him doing it."
Times staff writers Melanie Mason, Christine Mai-Duc and Javier Panzar contributed to this report.
