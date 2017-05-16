'Old school versus new school:' The battle over who will run the California Democratic Party

A pivotal election is underway in California that could push this Democratic stronghold even further left and recalibrate the direction of arguably the most influential state political party in the nation.

Staunchly liberal and pro-union, the top two contenders for chair of the California Democratic Party offer a sharp contrast in style and strategy. Eric Bauman is a bullish, Bronx-born union organizer and the consummate party insider. Democratic organizer Kimberly Ellis is a provocative Bay Area progressive, embraced as the outsider by a wave of Bernie Sanders supporters leading an insurgency against the party establishment.

The race — and last year’s divisive Democratic presidential primary — have created a rift among the delegates who will choose a new chair as the state leans into its emerging role as the epicenter of liberal resistance to the nascent Trump administration.

Initially, Bauman’s bid for the post possessed an air of inevitability, fed by endorsements from most of California’s top Democrats and the political allegiances he’s forged since becoming Los Angeles County party chair in 2000 and a state party vice chair in 2009. But controversy surrounding Bauman’s ties to the pharmaceutical industry, in part, opened the door for Ellis.

Ellis is the former director of a nonprofit devoted to electing more women to office, and she would be the first woman of color to lead the state party. She has accused California’s top Democrats of being so beholden to special interests and corporate donors that they’ve lost sight of their liberal ideals — echoing Sanders’ populist bid for president.

“This is not an infomercial with a predetermined outcome,” said Christine Pelosi of San Francisco, chair of the party’s powerful Women’s Caucus and daughter of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. “It’s hot because [of] new people, it’s hot because of Donald Trump, it’s hot because when you’re out of power, the political party means more. California is the... cash ATM of presidential politics and every presidential candidate will pass through the new chair’s office. It’s, as Joe Biden would say, a BFD.”

Silicon Valley is 'officially a retirement community for D.C. political vets' >>

The decision now rests in the hands of the state party’s 3,300 delegates, an amalgam of elected officials, activists, union leaders and other loyalists who will elect the new chair during the party’s convention in Sacramento this weekend. The current chairman, former Senate President John Burton, is retiring after an eight-year term.

Bauman and Ellis are closely aligned on most of the state party’s liberal platform, including support for single-payer healthcare, a path to citizenship for immigrants in the country illegally, abortion rights and stronger protections for the LGBTQ community.

Both also promised to rebuild the party’s bench by helping Democrats running for local office.

“This is not a lesser of two evils. We have two highly qualified candidates who have different work histories and experience,” said state Sen. Holly Mitchell of Los Angeles, who has endorsed Ellis.

Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times Kimberly Ellis, a candidate for stateDemocratic Party chair, at a campaign event in Oakland with Buffy Wicks, who ran campaigns for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in California, and her daughter. Kimberly Ellis, a candidate for stateDemocratic Party chair, at a campaign event in Oakland with Buffy Wicks, who ran campaigns for Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in California, and her daughter. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

What the race comes down to, Mitchell said, is “old school versus new school.”

That contrast was clear when the candidates debated in front of a San Diego union hall packed with party delegates last week. Bauman called for the party to expand on its successes, while Ellis said it had lost its way.

“I’m running not just to bring a new vision to the party. I’m running not just to bring new perspective, not just to change the tone, tenor and culture of our politics,” said Ellis, who received the warmest reception of the three candidates. “I’m running to be chair of the California Democratic Party to redefine what it means to be a Democrat and get this party back to basics.”

Bauman, who has spent nearly 25 years in leadership positions at various Democratic groups, held up California as one of the party’s greatest success stories.

Democrats hold every statewide office and an iron-grip on the Legislature and congressional delegation. California drives efforts to combat climate change and protect immigrants and on issues such as same-sex marriage.

“We’re the only state party in the country that actually knows how to do it right,” Bauman said.

The son of an Army dentist, Bauman, 58, moved to Hollywood from New York when he was 18, eventually becoming a registered nurse. In the early 1980s, he met his future husband, also a nurse, at a hospital coffee shop.

He later organized labor at hospitals and became active with the Los Angeles County Stonewall Democratic Club, alarmed as the AIDS crisis unfolded. After serving as the group’s president, he was elected to lead the Los Angeles County Democratic Party.

Bauman’s earned a reputation as a gruff and bullying East Coast-style party boss, which he does not deny.

“I am, in appropriate circumstances, very aggressive. But on the natural, because of my Bronx demeanor, I always come off like a tough guy,” he said. “People come up to me on the street all the time and think I am Joe Pesci. I try to work with that.”

Bauman shocked Democrats last week when he sent out an email to party members denying what he said were circulating rumors that he had inappropriate relationships with teenage boys. Ellis immediately denounced the allegations. Bauman called the innuendo “the latest tactic in the politics of personal destruction that have infected this race for CDP Chair.”

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman, right, a front-runner in the race to lead the state party, receives a hug of support at party's monthly meeting. Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman, right, a front-runner in the race to lead the state party, receives a hug of support at party's monthly meeting. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California’s restive Sanders faction feel the party establishment failed to deliver on issues such as universal healthcare and remains addicted to contributions from corporate America.