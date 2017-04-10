Essential Politics: Paddling in the swamp to get things done

President Trump leaned into the Washington establishment last week as he dealt with the first major international policy moves of his young administration, and scored a win Friday with the confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

I’m Sarah D. Wire, and I cover the California delegation in Congress. Welcome to the Monday edition of Essential Politics.

Noah Bierman and Michael A. Memoli took a look at the different ways Trump relied on the established scions of Washington, whom he pledged to get rid of, as he weighed a response to the apparent sarin gas attack in Syria, wrestled with a second swing at changes to the Affordable Care Act and made some staff changes in the West Wing.

Meanwhile, Evan Halper and W.J. Hennigan examined what could be next for U.S. involvement in Syria. On the Sunday morning news shows, the messages from the Trump administration were mixed.

Members of Congress fell along some unexpected divides on U.S. intervention in Syria. Many of California’s House members were upset the president didn’t consult Congress before ordering the strike.

BACK TO NINE JUSTICES

After being confirmed by the Senate Friday, Gorsuch is scheduled to be sworn in this morning.

David G. Savage looked at some of the immediate ways Gorsuch’s presence on the bench might be felt, including on pending cases that pit religious liberty against gay rights, test limits on funding for church schools and challenge California’s restrictions on carrying a concealed gun in public.

LOOKING AHEAD TO L.A. CONGRESSIONAL RUNOFF

It’s official: State Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) and former Los Angeles planning commissioner Robert Lee Ahn are headed to a June 6 runoff to choose L.A.’s next member of Congress. Unofficial vote tallies show just over 13% of voters turned out last week.

Ahn, who would be the first Korean American in Congress in nearly two decades, surprised many by securing a spot in the top two runoff. His aggressive targeting of voters in Koreatown seems to have paid off, based on an early geographic analysis of the vote. But Ahn will have to expand his reach beyond the Korean American community if he’s going to win in this majority Latino district.

Gomez has already grabbed two big endorsements in the runoff campaign. Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva, an early Bernie Sanders backer who co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus with Keith Ellison, backed Gomez and L.A. Councilman Jose Huizar, who represents 40% of district voters, also endorsed Gomez.

Here’s another look at what Gomez and Ahn said on some of the top issues.

GAS TAX INCREASE

After a week of fierce debate between opposing interests, the state Legislature approved a plan Thursday to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees by $5.2 billion a year to pay for the repair of California’s pothole-ridden, decaying system of roads, highways and bridges.

The bill squeaked through with the bare minimum of votes required in both houses, and came with $1 billion in pet projects to sway recalcitrant members. Gov. Jerry Brown marked his 79th birthday Friday morning by celebrating its passage.

NEW RULES, SAME POLITICS IN SACRAMENTO

The passage of a sweeping transportation plan at the state Capitol was the first big deal cut under the new legislative rules imposed by voters last fall that require a 72 hours for public review of most bills before they're approved. But even so, last-minute deal making was alive and well.

In his Political Road Map column, John Myers looks at how the wheeling and dealing of legislative negotiations — the kind of stuff voters don’t often like — isn’t about to go away anytime soon.