Essential Politics: Live from Washington, it’s two days of political drama

You see it all the time during playoff season: people sneaking peeks at live streams of games on their smartphone while they’re supposed to be working.

Expect the same kind of thing today and tomorrow, as all eyes turn toward a pair of congressional hearings that could provide a pivotal moment for President Trump.

Good morning from the state capital. I’m Sacramento Bureau Chief John Myers, and we’ve got a busy few days in store here, too, with the deadline looming for a new state budget.

But let’s get to the high drama that will soon be underway on Capitol Hill.

THE WARMUP: ROSENSTEIN

The investigation into Russian election interference will no doubt loom large over Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He kicks off what David S. Cloud calls “a high-stakes phase" of the investigation into last year’s election.

Rosenstein, the author of the memo cited in the ultimate firing of James Comey as FBI director, was asked to testify on the renewal of federal surveillance powers. He’s scheduled to testify alongside three other top officials, including the acting director of the FBI.

And speaking of Comey…

THE MAIN EVENT: COMEY ON TRUMP

On Thursday, the same senators will hear from the man who may have the answers to a significant number of questions about the president and any effort to block the investigation into Russian activities.

Comey’s testimony is sure to draw a national TV audience, since the veteran lawman will be speaking out for the first time since Trump fired him on May 9.

Just in time for the big show, we’ve got an online guide to the Comey hearing, which gets underway at 7 a.m. Thursday.

We’ll also have live coverage on our Essential Washington news feed of the dramatic events from both days.

TRUMP BOASTS OF HIS ROLE IN SAUDI DECISION ON QATAR

On the second day of a week that his administration had promised would be all about infrastructure, the president took the conversation in a different direction.

In other words, he tweeted.

His tweets appeared to take credit for spurring Saudi Arabia and four other Arab nations to break off diplomatic and economic ties with neighboring Qatar -- a development that creates complications for U.S. policy.

"So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off," Trump boasted in a Tuesday morning tweet. "Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism."

IT’S A ‘TRAVEL BAN,’ SAYS TRUMP

And then there were the tweets about his administration’s effort to impose new travel restrictions on those coming into the United States.

The president made it clear what he sees his policy as being, and used the London terror attacks as a new reason for the courts to step aside. Those tweets came after earlier missives criticizing the mayor of London in the wake of the attacks.

AND ABOUT HIS TWITTER USE…

But the president may not love everything about Twitter. In some cases, he blocks users from reading his tweets.

In a letter to the White House on Tuesday, the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University called on the president to stop blocking users, arguing that the @realDonaldTrump handle with its nearly 32 million followers amounts to a “designated public forum" that all Americans should have access to — even opponents.

“This is a context in which the Constitution precludes the president from making up his own rules," Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute’s executive director, said in a statement.

CAPITOL HILL CRUNCH TIME ON HEALTHCARE

The president summoned congressional leaders to the White House on Tuesday to talk about the legislative agenda that lies ahead, but the biggest hurdle is what’s still lingering from the past.

Lisa Mascaro and Noam Levey write that the stalled Senate efforts on repealing Obamacare threaten to derail efforts on tax reform and infrastructure. And senators meeting on efforts to revamp the healthcare law were not optimistic.

Consider the following as an entry for most spot-on quote of the week.

“The areas we have consensus on? Let’s see, Obamacare sucks," said Sen. John Kennedy, a first-term Republican from Louisiana.

“We may be working on this for a while."

CHINA’S XI SITS DOWN WITH GOV. JERRY BROWN

California’s governor hit the midway point of his week in China with something pretty unusual: an in-person meeting with the country’s president.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to meet with Gov. Jerry Brown was perhaps the clearest signal so far of the state’s special status on all things climate change in the era of Trump.