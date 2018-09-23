Once an electoral juggernaut, California's prison-guard union steps back into the spotlight

Which brings us to the next governor, and CCPOA is betting that it’s going to be Newsom and not GOP challenger John Cox. The union’s contract expires next July, and the new governor will be the one who signs off on what comes after that. As for Thurmond, the schools chief candidate, he’s supported the union’s issues while in the Legislature. His opponent, Marshall Tuck, recently criticized the level of state spending on prisons in comparison to schools.