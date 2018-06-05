Feinstein is the favorite in today's primary. Second place is less certain

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is widely expected to take first place in California’s U.S. Senate primary on Tuesday, leaving the main battle to be over who will join her on the November ballot.
Former Democratic state Senate leader Kevin de León has been considered the front-runner for the second spot since he entered the race last fall. If he wins, it will be the second time in a row Republicans have been shut out of a California U.S. Senate race because of the state’s unique primary in which the top two vote-getters advance to the general election regardless of party.
But a little-known Republican, James P. Bradley of Laguna Nigel, made a surprisingly good showing in several late polls, raising the specter of a Republican edging De León out of the race.
Whoever wins will probably face a slog trying to take down Feinstein. She is California’s longest consecutively serving politician and has had decades to build support in the state even as she faces withering criticism from the left over her moderate reputation.
Feinstein raised nearly $13 million ahead of the primary, including $5 million she loaned her campaign. Even after running television ads across California in the final weeks of the campaign, she has a $7 million war chest heading into the general election, nearly 10 times De León’s nearly $700,000. He’s raised just over $1.1 million since he began campaigning.
De León, who will be termed out of the state Senate after this year, has also struggled to counter Feinstein’s name recognition and hasn’t come close to competing with her in the polls.
Neither have the other eight Democrats, 11 Republicans, and 11 third-party candidates on the ballot.
“It’s a really crowded race [and] she has a track record. I’m not always in agreement with her, but no one else emerged as a leader to sway me from her,” Karin Lash, 45, of Long Beach said after voting for Feinstein on Saturday.
California's diverse population and huge geographic footprint can make it difficult to poll voters. The addition of a massive field of candidates means it is hard to tell whether the last-minute swing in the polls for second place is a fluke or a real sign that De León, the most well known and financed challenger, is in trouble.
“Obviously you have a huge field of 32 candidates, and it makes it sort of unpredictable,” De León said at a campaign stop Saturday. “Once you get to the top two, then I think it changes the dynamic completely and then you have a real race."
Polls showed 25% to 40% of California voters remained undecided in the weeks before the primary.
First elected to a partial term in 1992, Feinstein is seeking a fifth full term. She is the highest-ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and sponsored the nationwide assault weapons ban that expired in 2004. At 84, Feinstein is the oldest member of the U.S. Senate.
“She put her dues in. I don’t think she had anything with who we got as [the] administration right now, and she’s been against [President Trump] the whole time. I think that she deserves [it], and has done a good job being senator," Lenwood Patterson, 55, of Long Beach said after voting for her Saturday.
Still, Feinstein didn’t get the state party endorsement this year, and she has faced a rash of criticism from activists on the left who were frustrated with her initial willingness to work with Trump. Her opponents say after a quarter-century, it is time for new blood in the Senate.
“I think it’s time for some fresh faces in Washington to see more change happening,” said Larry Ambriz, 47, of Long Beach after voting for De León. “He understands California.”
Progressive candidates like De León and activists nudged Feinstein leftward throughout the primary campaign, causing her to change long held positions on marijuana and the death penalty. During a campaign stop last week, she brushed off her new positions, casting them as the normal evolution of a long-serving politician.
"You hope to grow and mature and expand your vision in the electoral process, and in the process of serving you also see a lot," Feinstein said. "I don’t want to not grow. I don’t want to not learn. The world changes, and views change and we change."
Feinstein’s tone on Trump has hardened in the last year as she’s more vocally opposed the president’s policies.
Her position on Trump will probably be a major point of contention in the general election if she faces De León, who has embraced the role of an anti-Trump opposition leader, something that the president has fed with his vocal criticism of De León’s signature “sanctuary state” legislation protecting California immigrants in the U.S. illegally.