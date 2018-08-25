California lawmakers find critics on both sides as they unveil effort to help utilities pay wildfire costs

The bill being crafted by the Legislature's two-house conference committee is the most comprehensive effort to date from lawmakers to address more than a year’s worth of fires that have destroyed more than 10,000 homes and killed dozens of people from Redding in the north to Napa and Sonoma counties and south to the Ventura coast. The level of devastation has prompted discussion not only about the role of climate change, but what state officials can do to reduce the risk.